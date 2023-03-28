HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stone-throwing at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripur was a Congress conspiracy, says Chief Minister

‘You can see Congress leaders in video footage [of violent mob] captured by the police. I would like to know what D.K. Shivakumar has to say about it.’

March 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park allocated under PM-MITRA Scheme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park allocated under PM-MITRA Scheme. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the violence at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district and the stone-throwing at the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in the town during a protest was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

“Congress leaders provoked Banjara [Lambani] community youths to attack the residence of the former Chief Minister [B.S. Yediyurappa]. They held a meeting a day before and misled the Banjara community youths. I am telling this with proof. D.K. Shivakumar [president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] should give up telling lies,” Mr. Bommai said.

He was speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after launching a mega textiles park sanctioned by the Union government in Kalaburagi.

“You can see Congress leaders in video footage [of violent mob] captured by the police. I would like to know what Mr. Shivakumar has to say about it,” Mr. Bommai said.

“We have done what the Congress could not do. We had proposed a mega textiles park in Kalaburagi about a year and half ago and we have realised it now. We have never considered political gains that the project would bring for the BJP,” Mr. Bommai said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.