Stone pelting on statue: four arrested in Belagavi district

Four persons have been arrested in Belagavi district on the charges of plotting to create disturbance by pelting stones on the statute of freedom fighter and damaging the structure which had a portrait of Kannada filmstar late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Interestingly, it has now been revealed in the investigation that the complainant in the case is himself involved in the mischievous act in Bengieri village of the district, aimed at blaming another community for the act.

The arrested have been identified as Chandrappa Laxman Kanabaragi (complainant), Mahanthesh Karigar, Basavaraj Demappa Hulmani, and Arjun Bhojappa Shinaikar. The Hirebagewadi police had taken up the investigation into the case that took place on May 21.

The act was allegedly done to target the Maratha community in the village after a few members of the community reportedly passed on information regarding a child marriage in the village. Following this information, officials of the Woman and Child Welfare and Police departments had stopped the marriage. The minor girl whose marriage was stopped is said to be a relative of the complainant, who was upset over the marriage being stopped. And he along with others hatched a conspiracy to blame the Maratha community by themselves carrying out the act, the investigation has revealed.

Following the arrest of the four accused, additional police bandobast has been put in place in the village.