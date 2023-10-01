ADVERTISEMENT

Stone pelting leads to tension in Ragi Gudda locality of Shivamogga

October 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration clamps prohibitory orders in the locality

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga on Sunday following stone pelting, forcing the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in the locality.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media, “There was stone-pelting in Ragi Gudda in the evening. We have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is under control. Prohibitory orders have been enforced as per Section 144 of the CrPC in Ragi Gudda”.

Earlier in the day, there were protests by Muslim residents in Ragi Gudda area over a cutout displayed by the community to mark the Id Milad procession scheduled for the day. The police had covered a portion of the cutout, and that had upset the community. The SP and other senior officers reached the spot and resolved the situation by holding talks with the people.

However, later in the evening, violence broke out in the same locality, allegedly due to rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Id Milad procession. An angry mob threw stones at a few houses and vehicles. Several people suffered injuries.

Additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, were sent to the spot. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. The police said to have taken many people into custody. Later, the district administration issued prohibitory orders in the locality.

