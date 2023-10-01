HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stone pelting leads to tension in Ragi Gudda locality of Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration clamps prohibitory orders in the locality

October 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga on Sunday following stone pelting, forcing the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in the locality.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media, “There was stone-pelting in Ragi Gudda in the evening. We have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is under control. Prohibitory orders have been enforced as per Section 144 of the CrPC in Ragi Gudda”.

Earlier in the day, there were protests by Muslim residents in Ragi Gudda area over a cutout displayed by the community to mark the Id Milad procession scheduled for the day. The police had covered a portion of the cutout, and that had upset the community. The SP and other senior officers reached the spot and resolved the situation by holding talks with the people.

However, later in the evening, violence broke out in the same locality, allegedly due to rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Id Milad procession. An angry mob threw stones at a few houses and vehicles. Several people suffered injuries.

Additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, were sent to the spot. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. The police said to have taken many people into custody. Later, the district administration issued prohibitory orders in the locality.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.