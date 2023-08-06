HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stone laid for redevelopment of Arsikere railway station

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Sunday for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, including Arsikere Junction in Hassan district. The Indian Railways has taken up the project under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Railway Ministry has chosen two stations — Arsikere and Harihar — for the launch of the redevelopment work. Mr. Modi took part in the programme from New Delhi through a videoconference. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Belur MLA H.K. Suresh and others took part in the programme held at Arsikere.

Railway officials informed the media that the redevelopment of the station would be undertaken at a cost of ₹34.13 crore. The works include a new station building, improvements to facilities for passengers, granite flooring in the station and platforms, and shelter for vehicle parking, among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.