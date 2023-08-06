Stone laid for redevelopment of Arsikere railway station

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Sunday for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, including Arsikere Junction in Hassan district. The Indian Railways has taken up the project under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Railway Ministry has chosen two stations — Arsikere and Harihar — for the launch of the redevelopment work. Mr. Modi took part in the programme from New Delhi through a videoconference. Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Belur MLA H.K. Suresh and others took part in the programme held at Arsikere.

Railway officials informed the media that the redevelopment of the station would be undertaken at a cost of ₹34.13 crore. The works include a new station building, improvements to facilities for passengers, granite flooring in the station and platforms, and shelter for vehicle parking, among others.