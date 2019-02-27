Stone laid for 300-bed hospital on Jayadeva premises

To cope with the increasing influx of patients at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Infosys Foundation will build a 300-bed hospital complex on the institute premises. Coupled with the existing 700 beds, Jayadeva institute will soon be the single largest cardiac-care facility with 1,000 beds in the State.

The foundation stone for the complex was laid on Wednesday by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty lauded the hospital for its maintenance on a par with private hospitals.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of the institute, said the complex would have two modular operation theatres and one hybrid operation theatre, two cardiac cathlabs, 100 intensive care unit beds and 200 general ward beds.