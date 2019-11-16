Stone inscriptions found in Shikaripur taluk

Two stone inscriptions belonging to the 15th century and 17th century have been found during field work undertaken by Ramesh Hirejambur, a historian, in Shikaripur taluk recently.

Found in field

The inscription belonging to the 15th century was found in an agricultural field owned by Nagaraj in Hirejambur village. Hirejambur is the native of Satyakka, a 12th century saint and poet who was part of the Vachana movement lead by social reformer Basavanna.

The inscription speaks of money and land donated by Chandarasa, a local chieftain who owed allegiance to Devaraya 1, the Vijayanagar ruler, for abhishekha and other rituals at Somideva temple in Jambur village.

The text of the inscription that runs into 11 lines is written in archaic Kannada.

Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu that another stone inscription was discovered during field work he had undertaken in Talagunda village.

Talagunda hosts historical Pranavalingeshwara temple said to be constructed by Satavahana kings and renovated and expanded during the rule of Kabamba kings.

The stone inscription issued in the 17th century was found in the agricultural land east to Prabhudevara Mutt in Talagunda.

The inscription speaks of gold coins and land donated by Keladi queen Channamma to the Viraktha Mutt in Talagunda as per the request of Siruvegara Malingaiah of Udugani fort nearby.

Mr. Hirejambur said that Udugani was an important administrative unit during the Keladi rule.