Stone industry has a responsibility towards sustainable mining: CM

February 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The stone industry has a responsibility towards sustainable mining and there should be a discussion on maximum use of modern technology for minimum waste, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking at the valedictory of STONA 2023 15th international granite and stone fair on Saturday, he said the government was simplifying its policies to help the growth of the mining industry. “If the industry is ready to work under norms, it is possible to bring transparency and efficiency,” he said.