Stone for extended academic block of school laid

Bengaluru

23 February 2021 02:34 IST

Educational institutions have been contributing to nation building for ages. Lourdes Central School boasts a commendable achievement in providing education to thousands of students and making them responsible citizens, said Mangaluru Diocese Estate Manager Maxim Rosario.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the extended academic block of Lourdes school here on Monday, Mr. Rosario hoped that the added facility would produce more responsible citizens in the country.

School convener and Chief Priest of Bejai Church J.B. Saldanha, in his introductory address, said he was proud of the school that has been providing value-based education.

Advertising

Advertising

Assistant priests Pramod Crasta and Joy Vishwas, principal Robert D’Souza and others were present.