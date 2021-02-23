Karnataka

Stone for extended academic block of school laid

The ceremony under way at Lourdes Central School at Bejai in Mangaluru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: arranged

Educational institutions have been contributing to nation building for ages. Lourdes Central School boasts a commendable achievement in providing education to thousands of students and making them responsible citizens, said Mangaluru Diocese Estate Manager Maxim Rosario.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the extended academic block of Lourdes school here on Monday, Mr. Rosario hoped that the added facility would produce more responsible citizens in the country.

School convener and Chief Priest of Bejai Church J.B. Saldanha, in his introductory address, said he was proud of the school that has been providing value-based education.

Assistant priests Pramod Crasta and Joy Vishwas, principal Robert D’Souza and others were present.

