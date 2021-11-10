Stolen valuables worth over ₹82 lakh recovered

Hassan

The Chikkamagaluru police, on Tuesday, returned valuables worth over ₹82.53 lakh recovered during the investigation into theft cases in the district, to the complainants.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, in a press release, said, the goods returned were related to 77 cases registered in different stations in the district. Of the valuables worth over a total of ₹88.97 lakh stolen, the police recovered goods worth ₹82.53 lakh. Among the valuables returned include 900 grams of gold ornaments, 12 kg of silver items, 42 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, a four-wheeler and 700 kg of areca nut.

Of 77 theft cases, 16 were registered in Chikkamagaluru Town, nine in Ajjampura, seven in Kadur, six in Tarikere, five in Yagati, four each in Lakkavalli and Lingadahalli among other stations.

