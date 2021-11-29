Stolen property worth ₹5.06 crore recovered in one year

Mysuru

29 November 2021 19:02 IST

The City police has managed to recover stolen property worth ₹5.06 crore during the last one year.

According to City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, property and cash worth ₹7.34 crore had been stolen in 676 cases registered between November 2020 and November 2021 in the city.

The police, he said, had managed to solve 374 cases by arresting a total of 301 persons while recovering stolen property and cash worth ₹5.06 crore.

A property parade was held at the office of City Police Commissioner in Mysuru on Monday to hand over the stolen property including valuables and other ornaments to the owners.

The recovered items included 6.4 kg of gold ornaments, 8.2 kgs of silver items and jewellery, 196 two-wheelers, 6 four-wheelers, 10 other vehicles, 49 mobile phones, two laptops, 309 kgs of sandalwood, besides ₹ 18.77 lakh cash. Six animals were also listed among the property recovered.

Out of the 374 persons arrested by the city police during the last one year, a maximum of 212 had been arrested for vehicle theft. While 35 had been arrested for ordinary theft, 34 had been nabbed for chain snatching, 17 for extortion, 9 for house theft, six for stealing animals and four for dacoity.

Out of the 676 cases registered during the last one year, all four dacoity cases were solved, as also 17 out of 29 extortion cases, 34 out of 50 chain snatching cases, and 47 out of 132 robberies Similiarly, nine out of 18 house burglaries were solved, as also 212 cases out of a total 330 cases of vehicle theft. Out of 11 cases of theft of animals including cattle, six were solved.