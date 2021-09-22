Karnataka

Stolen property handed over

Yadgir Police handed over articles, movable property and sheep that were recovered in theft cases to their owners at a property return parade here on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that stolen articles valued at ₹35.96 lakh, in all, were handed over to those who had lost them.

Of them, gold ornaments were worth ₹7.72 lakh followed by silver articles worth ₹83,500, a car valued at ₹1 lakh, an autorickshaw valued at ₹85,000, 17 motorcycles valued at ₹7.35 lakh, three laptops worth ₹1.20 lakh, 62 mobile phones worth ₹2.68 lakh, a motor pumpset worth ₹13,000 and 19 sheep that were worth ₹61,500.

This apart, ₹13.58 lakh in cash was handed over.


