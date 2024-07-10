ADVERTISEMENT

Stolen articles valued at ₹19.50 lakh recovered

Published - July 10, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Gokul Road Police arrest two inter-district thieves, solve eight theft cases in Dharwad and Belagavi districts

The Hindu Bureau

The Gokul Road Police have solved eight theft cases in Dharwad and Belagavi districts with the arrest of two inter-district thieves. They have recovered stolen articles valued at ₹19.50 lakh.

The names of the arrested thieves have been given as 28-year-old Deepak alias Rohan N. Matangi, a resident of Khanapur in Belagavi district and 26-year-old Shivanagayya alias Shivanagu M. Umachagimath, a native of Ron in Gadag district.

Taking up investigation of the theft case registered in Gokul Road Police Station on June 20, a team led by inspector Praveen Neelammanavar traced and arrested the culprits.

During interrogation, the accused have admitted to having stolen articles from eight houses in Hubballi, Khanapur and Belagavi.

The recovered articles include 244 grams of gold ornaments, 2,500 grams of silver articles, one laptop and two two-wheelers. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Seized

The Kalghatgi Police raided a godown near Mishrikoti Cross on Tuesday and seized duplicate liquor worth ₹32 lakh and articles. They arrested four people in connection with production of illicit liquor.

The accused were producing illicit liquor and selling them in the name of famous liquor brands. A case under Karnataka Excise Act and the new penal code has been registered.

