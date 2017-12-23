Stir will be on till we get Mahadayi water or till Yeddyurappa accepts failure: Farmers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a tough spot over the Mahadayi river water sharing issue, with farmers who have been on an indefinite stir for nearly 900 days seeking resolution of the dispute shifting their protest venue to the BJP State head office here.

This comes two days after the much-awaited out-of-court settlement to the dispute, promised by party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, fizzled out as Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar only offered talks.

Over 150 farmers, including several women, started an indefinite dharna outside the party’s office at Malleswaram and several attempts to make them give up their stir failed.

Veeresh Sobaradamath, State president of the Karnataka Raita Sena which is leading the Mahadayi protests from the past three years, said they would continue the stir till talks happen and they get their due share of 7.56 tmcft of water from the Mahadayi or till Mr. Yeddyurappa meets them and accepts that his claims of mediation failed. “This is not the first time the BJP is making a hollow promise. All political parties are only trying to make it a poll issue. None has really helped us,” he said. In November, Mr. Yeddyurappa had promised that he would get a written agreement resolving the dispute by December 15. Now it has turned hollow with the letter by Mr. Parrikar only making room for talks, farmers’ leaders alleged. BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje met the farmers and appealed them to end the dharna, but in vain.

“The Congress has been playing politics over the issue. Goa Congress has opposed sharing water with Karnataka. But we are making an honest attempt to resolve the issue,” she claimed, and appealed for time and support from the farmers.

However, this failed to convince the farmers. “We are happy that there is an opening for talks now. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also written back [to Mr. Parrikar] seeking a meeting. If the BJP follows it through, we will be the happiest and support them. But till we get water or till the talks happen, we will sit here on a dharna,” said Mr. Sobaradamath. “We have been sitting on a dharna for nearly 900 days now. This is not new to us. We will sit here till we get water.”

The farmers spent the night on the pavement opposite the BJP office. They also cooked and ate food there.