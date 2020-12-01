Stir to demand Christian Development Corporation

Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, on Tuesday urged the government to immediately constitute Christian Development Corporation, failing which a State-wide agitation would be launched by the community.

While he would lead a hunger strike in Mangaluru on December 4, community leaders would hold a demonstration in Bengaluru on December 7 when the State legislature sessions commence, Mr. D’Souza told reporters here.

At a time when the government has appointed office-bearers for over 80 corporations and has sanctioned ₹500 crore within two days of forming the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, there was no reason to withhold formation of the corporation for the welfare of Christian community, Mr. D'souza said.

Over 30 lakh Christians constituting about 5% of the State population were present in 27 districts. Majority of them have been agriculture labourers and are doing other unorganised work and need State assistance, Mr. D'Souza said.

He said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced constitution of the corporation in the 2019-20 Budget and had set apart ₹75 crore. Memorandum and Article of Associations too were framed by the government. However, the government on June 16 this year rejected the proposal on the direction of the Chief Minister, he said.

This was against Chief Minister's assurance in the Legislative Council that the Corporation would be formed.

Mr. D'Souza said the community, besides demanding formation of the Corporation, also demands immediate release of ₹200 crore for the same. It also demands release of funds for educational schemes of the community which were withheld in 2019-20, he added.

He batted for revival of ₹20 lakh assistance for education abroad for students; restoration of loan limits for professional education; release of grants for repair of churches and construction of community halls and release of at least Rs. 500 crore of community welfare.