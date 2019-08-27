Stir for religion tag for Lingayats to continue till goal is met: Seer

The agitation for a religion status for Lingayat will continue till the goal is met, Panditaradhya Swami of Sanehalli Mutt said in Belagavi on Monday.

He was interacting with students as part of the Matte Kalyana cultural rally.

He said that he was very much a part of the movement and had participated in some meetings and programmes in South Karnataka. “Lingayat deserves to be categorised as a religion and we all need to fight for it. The agitation will not stop,” he said.

When a student asked him which he thought was more important — religion or nation — the seer said, “both were equally important.” “Religion is an internal issue for all of us and the love for the nation should guide us in all our dealings,” he said.

He clarified that as a follower of Basaveshwara, he was opposed to idol worship and the practices of Vaidik tradition.

Basaveshwara proposed a democratic model by setting up the Anubhava Mantapa considered the first parliament of the world that ensured freedom of thought and harmony. “Basaveshwara’s philosophy is unique because it asks people to raise questions unlike other religions where there was no place for questions and rituals were followed by faith,” he said.

The seer urged students to study and understand the wisdom of the Vachana literature of the 12th century reformers to attain internal purity that leads to external purity as well. “Vachanas are immortal. We should not only read them, but live by them,” he said. “You should set a goal of reading and understanding at least one Vachana per day,” he said.

“Today’s education was only aimed at making students achieve material success and not to groom them into responsible individuals. Imbibing the values of Vachanas will do that,” he said.