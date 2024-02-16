Stipend for ST engineering graduates enrolled in vocational training courses

February 16, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

With focus on encouraging technical education among the disadvantaged communities, a stipend of ₹15,000 will be provided to 200 Scheduled Tribe (ST) engineering graduates enrolled in six to 12 months’ vocational training courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning etc., in IISc, IITs or NITs, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday in the Budget.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister also said upskilling in drone-based photography and videography has immense potential for employment in social-media, and drone training will be imparted to 5,000 youngsters belonging to Scheduled Tribes who are already engaged in this profession.

In addition, the food allowance for students of government pre-matric and post-matric hostels, Ashram schools and residential schools under Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribes, Backward classes and Minorities Welfare Departments will be increased by ₹100 per month for each student.

Ashram schools functioning under Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department will be rechristened as Maharshi Valmiki Adivasi Budakattu Residential Schools.

A total of ₹2,710 crore has been provided for construction of residential schools and hostels of SC/ST/BC and Minority Welfare departments and new residential schools will be started by KREIS in 20 hoblis which do not have any residential schools. In view of the increasing demand for hostels in major educational centres, 31 new post-matric hostels will be started in the current year. As many as 50 Morarji Desai Residential Schools with a capacity of 50 students each and 100 Post-matric boys/girls hostels will be started along with 100 new Maulana Azad Schools.

