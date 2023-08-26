Stimulate consumer demand for greater millet promotion, say experts

August 26, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day millet mela began here on Saturday with experts calling for greater consumer demand to stimulate millet cultivation and production.

The mela at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry is showcasing varieties of millet from different States, besides highlighting their health benefits in a bid to ensure greater mass acceptance of millet in the mainstream market.

Organised by Sahaja Samruddha, the event is partnered by Using Diversity GIZ Organization, ICAR, JSS Agriculture Science Centre-Suttur, and Devadhaanya Farmers’ Production Company-Kundagoal among others

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha said that government should make greater efforts to promote millet production but this in turn hinges on consumer demand.

Apart from health benefits, millets held greater economic value for cultivators especially during drought, said Mr. Krishnaprasad and pointed out that dependence on paddy and sugarcane alone was no guarantee for farmers’ sustenance.

He said though Karnataka was known for millet cultivation, it lacked adequate Government support and mooted the idea of ‘Millet Mission’ on the lines of a project undertaken in Odisha. The Government should set aside funds for it and create adequate storage facilities, he added.

Though there are adequate drylands in the region like Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Periyapatana, Nanjangud etc, there was no storage facilities, said Mr. Krishnaprasad. This being an international year of millet, the crop should percolate to the consciousness of the public and the culinary delights should be popularised, he added.

Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji released a poster highlighting the millet diversity of Karnataka.

The organisers said farmer producers groups from six states are taking part in the millet mela apart from various tribal groups who sustain on millet cultivation in drought-prone areas. Groups from Nagaland, Chhattisgarh etc, have showcased various crops that are unique to their respective regions, including different varieties of millets given their capacity to withstand water stress.

Ready-to-cook delicacies based on millet and with value addition by entrepreneurs are also on display and put up for sale. There will be cooking competition in which participants can bring millet dishes prepared at home and will be held at noon on Sunday followed by raagi mudde eating contest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.