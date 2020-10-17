Still no respite from floods for Yadgir, Raichur districts

Bhima and Krishna rivers are in spate and standing crops on agricultural fields have been destroyed

Yadgir and Raichur districts have not got any respite from the flood situation on Friday despite no rain.

The Bhima and the Krishna were in spate and agriculture fields were inundated with standing crops, such as paddy, cotton and red gram, destroyed. Road connectivity was cut off as the bridge near Malagatti submerged. Traffic was diverted to an alternative route.

Nearly 2,000 in both districts were been damaged in rain-related incidents.

In Yadgir, 2,163 hectares of standing crops were destroyed between October 1 and 15. As many as 45 villages in Shahpur, Yadgir, and Wadagera taluks are facing a serious threat of flood.

Hurasagundagi village in Shahapur taluk has been almost inundated by the backwaters of the Sannathi bridge constructed across the Bhima. Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has already issued an alert notice and asked the people to shift to the Kalaji Kendra.

However, officials have already shifted 513 families.

“These 45 villages will face a serious flood threat as there is a possibility of the outflow from the Sonna barrage in Kalaburagi district rising. Therefore, residents of river bank villages should not go near the river,” she said.

She added that all precautionary measures have been put in place as officials of the police, the Revenue, and other related departments are ready to face any situation, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Kalaji Kendra and inspected the facilities and spoke to the people housed there.

The district administration has been using hostels and school buildings to set up Kalaji Kendras.

According to official information, 1.92 lakh cusecs of water were also released from the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur of Hunsagi taluk to the Krishna and there was inflow of 1.7 lakh cusecs.

There was 2.85 lakh cusecs of water discharged from the Sannathi barrage to the Bhima and there was 2.85 lakh cusecs of inflow.

The road connectivity between Raichur and Shahpur will be cut off if the outflow from Basavasagar is raised to over 2 lakh cusecs to the Krishna as the bridge between Huvindagi-Kollur will be submerged, offcials said. Currently the outflow is 1.92 lakh cusecs and villages in Deodurg, Lingsugur, and Raichur are facing the threat of floods.

The effort to trace Channabasava, who was washed away in steam near Maski town five days ago, is still on, sources said.