Stern action to be taken against drug peddlers

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday that he has directed the Udupi district administration on taking strong action against those found selling drugs to college students. He was speaking after inaugurating a district-level youth festival, “Yuvajanotsava”, organised by the district administration and the Department of Youth Services and Sports at the Town Hall here.

Mr. Poojary said that he had received reports that some persons were trying to sell drugs to college students. Stern action will be taken against persons or any group found to be selling drugs to students. The younger generation should stay away from drugs, he said.

The government had the onerous responsibility of providing jobs to youths. But as per statistics, the government could not provide government jobs beyond 1%. Hence, youths should start thinking of starting their own enterprises and becoming self-employed, he said.

The youths should develop a mindset of dedication as this would help in the development and progress of the country. Youth festivals provided a forum for the youths to exhibit their talents, Mr. Poojary said.

Dinakar Babu, president of Zilla Panchayat, presided over the festival. Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of Zilla Panchayat, Neeta Poojary, president of Udupi Taluk Panchayat, Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Services, Bhaskar Shetty, principal of Dr. G. Shankar First Grade College and PG Centre, were present.