Steps will be taken to include SC/ST quota in Ninth Schedule, assures Poojary

January 09, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said the BJP government in Karnataka will take necessary steps to include the recently increased quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Ninth Schedule to the Constitution.

When his attention was drawn to the scepticism expressed by Congress over the implementation of the increase in reservation to SCs and STs in Karnataka, he said the State government will send a proposal to the Centre for inclusion of the hike in reservation in the Ninth Schedule.

He said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Opposition leaders, who had participated in an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the increase in quota for SCs and STs, had assured support to the State government in this regard.

The Congress and other Opposition leaders had asked the State government to secure an approval from the Cabinet and pass a Bill in the State Legislature before sending it to the Centre for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule.

After the Cabinet approval, the Bill was unanimously approved in both the Houses of the State Legislature with the support of the Congress. “Now, what do they mean by saying the increase will not be implemented….”, Mr Poojary asked.

To another question, he said a time frame cannot be fixed for inclusion of the reservation in the Ninth Schedule. However, he said the increase in reservation has already been implemented in Karnataka.

