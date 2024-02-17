Steps to strengthen Cyber Crime Division welcomed

February 17, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The emphasis in the State Budget 2024-25 to strengthen the Cyber Crime Division has been described by an expert as a pro-active measure against the rising threat of cyber crimes across the country.

Group Captain(Retd) P. Anand Naidu, director of the Cyber Security organisation ISAC Foundation, lauded the strategic moves, foreseeing a conducive startup ecosystem in the days ahead.

He said the State government’s initiative to strengthen the Cyber Crime Division with the enhancement of 43 police stations across Karnataka was a commendable move.

“The establishment of forensic science laboratories and efforts to curb the spread of fake news are crucial steps. Additionally, the focus on future industries like Space Tech, FinTech, and Automotive Tech with the establishment of the Center of Excellence reflects a favorable environment for startup development,” Mr. Naidu added..

