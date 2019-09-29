Steps to boost economy will bear fruit in coming months, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, has said that the steps taken by the Union government to give a fillip to the economy in the wake of the slowdown will start bearing fruit in the coming months.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Thakur listed out various measures taken by the Centre in the wake of problems being faced by different sectors, including automobile, infrastructure segment, owing to the slowdown.

The Minister claimed that in the coming months the measures taken by the government will result in more investments and it will result in more employment creation and productivtity.

“Already the base has been laid for reaching the target of a ₹5-trillion economy and by 2024-25 India will transform from world’s biggest democracy to the biggest economy,” he said.

On the farm sector, he said already the government had laid out the blueprint for doubling the income of farmers and accordingly steps were being taken. The Minister said that as part of the intiative to boost the economy, ‘grahak melas’ will be held across the country by various banks to help the common people to get loans, which in turn would boost various sectors. “You will see positive changes after the grahak melas,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said that a new initiative of faceless tax assessment had been launched by the Income Tax Department and it will bring in a revolution. On the abolition of Article 370, he said that lot of people tried to spread canards regarding a possible flare-up in Kashmir over the issue.

“Now it has been two months after the decision. The country is peaceful,” he said.