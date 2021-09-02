Steps taken to set up mobile forensics lab, says CM

HUBBALLI

It will expedite the process of getting forensics reports: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that as suggested by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, steps have been taken to set up mobile forensics laboratory in the State to expedite the process of getting forensics reports.

Speaking at a public function after Mr. Shah inaugurated the Gandhi Bhavan, the Karnataka State Police Public School and GMIT Central Library in Davangere on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that during his earlier visit to the State Mr. Shah suggested taking steps to speed up the process of getting reports from forensics laboratory and that officials should reach the crime site immediately for taking further action.

“I would like to inform that we have taken steps accordingly and let me say that the guidance of the Union Home Minister will always be there for Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that while the Iron Man of India Vallabhbhai Patel played a great role in uniting the country, Mr. Shah had taken some bold steps for the sake of unity and security of the country.

He took the bold step of abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of country’s security and peace. At a time when people of Afghanistan are living in fear, people of the country are living a peaceful life because of the bold steps taken by him, he said.

Clarifying that there was no question of sparing anyone in issues concerning the country’s security, he said that the Karnataka Police were working in coordination with NIA in cases pertaining to those having affiliations to organisations with terror links. And, already strict action has been taken in several such cases, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that it was a happy moment that Mr. Shah, leader from the land of Mahtma Gandhi, was in the State to inaugurate the Gandhi Bhavan. Mr. Shah had great love and affection towards Kannadigas, he added.

On the Police Public School inaugurated by Mr. Shah, he said that the school would be developed on the lines of the Military School and children will get good quality and disciplined education.

Listing out various steps taken by the State government for the education and welfare of the poor and people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and minorities, Mr. Bommai mentioned about the scholarship scheme for farmers children, which, he said, will be launched on September 5. He said that the new Central Library at GMIT will benefit hundreds of students.

On the occasion, Mr. Shah and Mr. Bommai felicitated freedom fighters B.M. Shivalingaswamy, H. Marulasiddappa and Tiluvalli Shetru Siddaramappa as part of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Member of Legislative Assembly S.A. Ravindranath presided over the function.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Ministers B.A. Basavaraj, Murugesh Nirani, B.C. Patil, Anand Singh, Member of Parliament G.M. Siddeshwar, Members of Legislative Assembly K. Madal Virupakshappa, S.V. Ramachandra, N. Linganna, M.P. Renukacharya, K. Karunakar Reddy, Member of Legislative Council Mohankumar Kondajji, N. Ravikumar and Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi and others were present.