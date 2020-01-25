Steps taken to prevent spread of Corona virus, says Sriramulu

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu has said that measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Corona virus from China to India.

After his hospital stay programme in Chitradurga, Mr. Sriramulu told presspersons here that teams had been deployed at all airports to screen those coming from China for Corona virus.

He added that they are also closely monitoring Indians who are staying in China.

Hospital stay

Mr. Sriramulu arrived at a hospital at midnight on Thursday and stayed in the hospital overnight amid security.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Sriramulu said that 60 per cent of people come to government hospitals for treatment. Admitting that there was lack of some medical facilities at government hospitals in the State, he said all such issues would be addressed and steps would be taken to provide requisite medical facilities and infrastructure.

He conducted a meeting with the medical staff of the Chitradurga District Government Hospital and visited several wards. He assured the patients of providing better facilities at the hospital after a few patients complained to him about lack of beds and other facilities in the hospital.