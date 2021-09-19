Steps taken to capture stray leopard in Nrupatunga Betta

In the wake of reports about a leopard being sighted in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Betta and surrounding localities, the Forest Department has set up traps for capturing the wild animal. The general public have been cautioned against moving out late in the evening and going for walk early in the morning.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that various teams of the Forest Department has already taken steps to trace the wild animal, which has reportedly strayed into a residential area.

The forest personnel are keeping vigil and traps have been set up at Nrupatunga Betta, where the animal is said to have been sighted first. Additional teams from Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts too have arrived in Hubballi and the equipment required have been kept ready.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that usually leopards come out of their hideouts late in the evening, during night and in the early hours of the day. He has appealed to the general public not to go for early morning, evening, late evening walks around Nrupatunga Betta. He has requested them not to venture out alone at night in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Betta, Raj Nagar and adjoining localities.

Mr. Patil has requested the public to cooperate with the Forest Department in catching the wild animal and also not put themselves into any kind of threat by unnecessarily venturing out alone.

The administration has made public announcements at Raj Nagar and in the vicinity of Nrupatunga Betta about the leopard and the precautionary measures to be taken by them.

Meanwhile, rumour mongers have added to the panic among the public by circulating unrelated videos of leopard attacks in the social media. The authorities have warned people against circulating unconfirmed and fake videos.