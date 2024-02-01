Steps taken in Yadgir to create awareness on TB eradication

February 01, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

The District Tuberculosis Eradication Unit has taken steps to create awareness among the general public about tuberculosis (TB) by conducting awareness programmes in the district, particularly in the taluk headquarters.

National Tuberculosis Eradication Officer (NTEO) in Yadgir district Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar has organized the awareness programmes in Yadgir, Hunsagi and Gurmitkal for pourakarmikas, ASHAs and the general public.

“Tuberculosis is an epidemic and it can spread when a person with the illness coughs or sneezes. This can put tiny droplets of germs into the air. These germs enter the lungs and cause the disease in another person who then breathes in these droplets,” Dr. Raichurkar told The Hindu.

He said that it can be cured by treatment.

At present, there are 1,136 such patients in the district. The District Hospital, taluk hospitals, community health centres and primary health centers are ready to provide free treatment to such patients.

The State government is releasing ₹500 per month pension to patients for nutrition and food. To encourage others to join hands to eradicate the disease, ₹1,000 will be given to treatment supporters who help patients get treatment.

“Yadgir district stands second with a success rate of 86.70% in the State,” Dr. Raichurkar said and appealed to the public to join hands with the Health Department to eradicate the disease.