Steps sought to address smog problem in Dharwad

Residents submit charter of demands to municipal commissioner

Expressing concern over the health of over one lakh people residing in and around Hosayellapur in Dharwad due to smog at the dumping yard, residents have urged the municipal corporation to come out with a solution to resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, the residents, led by members of International Foundation for Empowerment and Social Justice (IFESJ), met Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Gopalkrishna B. in Dharwad and submitted to him a charter of demands that they said required immediate attention.

They brought to the notice of the municipal commissioner thatover one lakh people residing in Hosayellapur, Vidyagiri, Lakshmi Nagar, Jannath Nagar, Vivekanand Colony, Yalakki Shettar Colony and surrounding areas are in need of clean air as smog has engulfed these localities causing health hazard. They said that smog was the result of indiscriminate burning of dry and wet waste at the Hosayellapur dumping yard, which was going on unabated posing threats to the lives of children and senior citizens.

They said that the solid waste treatment plant at Hosayellapur has failed and tonnes of garbage is being dumped behind the Hindu and Muslim funeral grounds. Such was the fear of infection that the residents are apprehensive of keeping their doors and windows open and the issue needed immediate intervention, they added.

Leading the delegation, Jagadish Ghodake, Vasanth Arkachar, Prakash Haliyal, S.K. Deshpande, Ravi Chalvadi, Pavan Garag, B.K. Sodar and others also brought to the notice of the municipal commissioner the other civic issues, including water-logging because of an overflowing storm-water drain near Toll Naka.

They pointed out that as sewage was entering Kolikere (tank), the water there is getting contaminated. They also demanded the extension of 24 x 7 water supply to all the wards and proper maintenance of public spaces.