Steps have been taken to double farmers’ income by 2022: CM

‘State is one of the front runners in horticultural produce’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the State government had taken a slew of measures for doubling farmers’ income by 2022 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after the virtual inauguration of a Horticulture Mela of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Modi recently flagged off the 100th run of the Kisan Rail and the train service would bring a major change in the farm sector. It would increase the strength of the country’s cold supply chain, he said.

Kisan trains

During the last three months, Kisan trains transported 27,000 tonnes of cargo and the train service has enabled speedy transportation of perishable commodities such as pomegranate, apples, grapes and oranges, he said.

The State was one of the front runners in horticultural produce and the government was committed to support research, extension services and other basic facilities for increasing the produce in the State, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol said horticultural produce has become financially viable and owing to this the area under horticultural crops has increased in the State. He called upon scientists to introduce a new variety of seeds for increasing the farmers’ income.

Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda said the State’s export contribution in the country’s horticultural sector has increased from 2.5% to 5%. More support would be given to horticulture growers in the coming days, he said.

CFTRI and Indian Institute of Horticultural Research jointly organised the programme for encouraging value addition in horticultural produce, branding and packaging, the release said.