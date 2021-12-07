Karnataka

Steps for additional genome sequencing labs: CM

Having initiated steps to expedite the process of getting reports of genome sequencing, the State Government would take further steps to set up additional laboratories in Karnataka.

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on December 7, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that arrangements had been made for getting RT-PCR test done in all districts of Karnataka. However, genome sequencing requires advanced equipment and expertise, for which necessary arrangements had already been made. In addition, in cases where further testing is required, the samples were being sent to NCBS for expert opinion.


