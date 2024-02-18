Steps being taken to save people from wild elephant attacks, says Minister

February 18, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Environment, Ecology and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that the State government is taking various measures to protect human lives and their property from wild elephant attacks.

Referring to recent incidents of wild elephant attacks at Anekal border where two women and three cows were trampled to death by a wild elephant, Mr. Khandre told presspersons here on Sunday that people are dying due to repeated attacks by elephants and human-animal conflict is increasing. And, this is an alarming issue, he added.

The State government will constitute an expert committee to study human-elephant conflicts and develop comprehensive solutions, he said.

Mr. Khandre reiterated that protection of elephant corridors is imperative and the government is working towards it. The installation of railway barricades is under way to prevent man-elephant conflicts. Approval has been given for installing railway barricades across a 640-km stretch, of which work on 312 km has already been completed.

Looking at the increasing number of fatalities among the Forest Department staff during wild elephant capture operations, Mr. Khandre issued a direction to the officers concerned to provide proper training to the staff of the Elephant Task Force participating in such operations.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the State government is giving a compensation of ₹15 lakh for the family of victims who die in wild elephant attacks.