Steps being taken to minimise cases: DC

Hassan

02 August 2021 19:29 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said the district administration was taking measures to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases in the district. At present, the test positivity rate stood at 2.6.

He told presspersons in Hassan on Monday that officers had been directed to check documents of people coming from other States. “Right now there are no marriages. However, we have restricted the participation of people in marriages to 100. The families who conduct marriages have to take permission from tahsildars.”

Enough measures were being taken to bring down the death rate. There was no shortage of medicine and medical oxygen. “We have instructed the staff at vaccination centres to issue tokens so that people standing in long queues can be avoided”, he said.

Hassan district reported 93 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With that total number of cases in the district increased to 1,06,869. As of Monday, 1,088 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 44 patients are in the intensive care unit.