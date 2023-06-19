Steps being taken to address drinking water scarcity in Belagavi district

June 19, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The administration is taking several steps to mitigate water scarcity in Belagavi district.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil held a meeting of senior officials and gave them detailed instructions to face the challenges posed due to delayed rainfall.

He told all taluk level officials to hold meetings of the block level drinking water task force committees and take steps to provide drinking water.

“The committees are headed by MLAs of the respective constituencies. The committee meetings will draw up plans for emergent fund release. The proposals will be sent to the State government for approval,” he said.

“There is no dearth of funds for drinking water supply. Enough funds are available in the Rural Drinking Water Supply Department. However, if additional funds are needed, we will send a proposal to the State government,” he said.

He asked officers to supply water in tankers, take up emergent works and to take over private sources of water if needed and pay water charges to the owners, he said. Emergent works include digging up open wells, borewells and tanker water supply.

Meanwhile, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer visited the Naviluteertha Reservoir on the Malaprabha river and spoke to officials.

He said that the government has issued instructions to officials to test the water quality of all sources that will provide water through various schemes. He has asked officials to take up testing of water before supplying it to villages and hamlets.

He said that he has asked officers to ensure that water is supplied through multi village schemes and other projects.