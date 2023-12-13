GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Step up SVEEP activities in low voter turn-out booths: Nodal Officer 

December 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad during a meeting with officers on SVEEP awareness in Mysuru on Wednesday.

State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad during a meeting with officers on SVEEP awareness in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

State SVEEP Nodal Officer P.S. Vastrad on Wednesday told the officials in Mysuru to focus on polling booths that reported poor voting in the last elections and take up SVEEP activities in the booth areas so that the polling percentage improves in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Presiding over a meeting of the officials from various departments at the taluk panchayat office here for the purpose of taking up voter awareness drives, he said the SVEEP activities have to primarily concentrate on the areas that reported low voter turn-out and added that special drives have to be planned for making a larger impact.

The officers must try to encourage tribals, migrant workers, and specially-abled to cast their vote, he added.

He suggested more demonstrations on the EVMs to clear doubts in the minds of the voters, and inform in detail about their functioning. The goal should be to ensure that everyone participates in the festival of democracy, Mr. Vastrad said.

He told the officers to rope in associations and organisations to spread the message of voting. The SVEEP campaigns have to be stepped up ahead of the next year’s polls.

