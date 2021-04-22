Steep rise in cases in Hassan

Hassan

22 April 2021 19:31 IST

Hassan district witnessed a steep increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 663 fresh cases were reported. With that, the total cases reported in the district increased to 33,806. Four more people died of the infection, increasing the total deaths to 512.

So far 30,220 have recovered from the infection and 3,074 are under treatment. Among those under treatment 26 are in the intensive care unit. Of the fresh cases, 285 are from Hassan, 101 from Channarayapatna, 90 from Arkalgud, 65 from Arsikere, 41 from Sakleshpur, 25 from Holenarsipur, 15 from Alur, 38 from Belur and three from other districts.

The district administration has appealed to people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated and follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly to avoid the infection.

