Steel firms told to supply 600 tonnes of oxygen a day

To ensure supply of oxygen amidst the pandemic, JSW Steel and other steel firms have been asked to supply 600 tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day to the State.

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R. Nirani said that JSW Steel has agreed to supply 400 tonnes of oxygen per day and Baldota Group Company has been appealed to reopen its plant to supply oxygen to virus-infected patients. Companies owned by Baba Kalyani, Kirloskar and others too have been urged to increase production of oxygen, he said.

The Minister stressed on the need to produce oxygen in huge quantities to address the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the steel companies to respond to the crisis and produce oxygen on a war-footing.