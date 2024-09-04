STEAM fest 2025: Students showcase innovative projects

About 150 innovative projects including 36 on the theme of water were showcased at the 7th annual STEAM fest 2025 of Excel Public School in Mysuru recently.

The projects showcased during the event included the ones submitted to Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Marathon 2024, which is an innovation challenge for schools to identify community problems and develop innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes.

Projects on sustainable agriculture, education, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, mobility, etc., were also part of the display at the event, said a press statement.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, who inaugurated the event on August 30, launched a coffee table book – Roots to Rockets.

