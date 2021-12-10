Steady rise in use of UTS mobile app ticketing

South Western Railway (SWR), which was the first railway zone in the country to implement UTS mobile app ticketing (for other than suburban trains), has seen good response to the initiative and the application has slowly gained popularity.

According to a press release by SWR, usage of UTS mobile app has steadily increased and the sale of tickets through it, which was 5.67 lakh tickets during 2018-19, increased to 13.43 lakh tickets during 2019-20, which is a growth of 136.83%. The total number of Mobile UTS passengers during 2018-19 was 3.5 million and it has increased to 7.6 million passengers in 2019-20, registering a growth of 116 %.

The app was rendered non-operational from March 2020 to February 2021 because of pandemic-induced cancellation of passenger trains. In the current fiscal, till November, 2021, a total of 4.98 lakh passengers registered with UTS mobile app applications over SWR.

The percentage sale of mobile app tickets vis-à-vis total UTS tickets is 0.72% during 2018-19 has increased to 1.81 % during the year 2019-20. In 2021-22 up to Nov-2021 the percentage sale of Mobile App UTS ticket is 2.31%. The percentage of Mobile App passengers against total UTS passengers was 2.1 % during 2018-19 and during 2019-20 it increased to 4.79 % . During 2021-22 with 60% of passenger trains operational ,the percentage of Mobile UTS passengers is 5.61 % against total UTS passengers travelled over SWR, the release said.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore said that “UTS on mobile” app would not only promote cashless transactions, but also ensure contactless, hassle free ticketing.

UTS on mobile application can be downloaded from Google PlayStore for Android mobiles, Windows Store for Windows Mobiles, and Apple Store for iPhone users. Passengers have to get registered through mobile phone application or website (https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in) by providing the mobile number, name, password, gender, and date of birth.

On Successful Registration, Railway Wallet (R-WALLET) will be created in the UTS ON MOBILE Application. R-WALLET can be recharged through UTS Booking Counters, Mobile App or also through website (https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in).

Passengers can book Unreserved Journey, Season Tickets and Platform tickets using UTS ON MOBILE Application. Passengers can book paperless Unreserved Journey, Season Tickets and Platform tickets and travel without a hardcopy of the ticket or can book Paper ticket (Unreserved Journey, Season Tickets and Platform tickets) through application, for which a booking ID is generated and it can be get printed from the ATVMs or Booking Office. Passengers will get a bonus of 3% of the recharge value at the time of recharge of Railway Wallet(R-WALLET).