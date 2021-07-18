Steady decline in TB notifications in Karnataka during pandemic

Bengaluru

18 July 2021 11:37 IST

It’s said this was due to human resources, diagnostic capacity under NTEP being repurposed for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). In Karnataka, there has been a steady decline in the number of TB notifications, bringing down the total notifications from 91,993 in 2019 to 65,983 in 2021, a decline of 28.3%.

This year, the State has seen 32,510 notifications from January to June. As many as 36,803 and 47,277 notifications had been received during the corresponding period in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Resource crunch

Officials said this was mainly because human resources and diagnostic capacity under the NTEP were repurposed for COVID-19. Additionally, mobility constraints during the lockdown and the common symptoms of the two diseases led to heightened stigma, they said.

These factors also led to a significant drop in notifications at the national level too. Notifications fell by 47.29% and 60% in April 2021 and May 2021 respectively compared to the corresponding months in 2019, according to data from the Central TB Division’s NIKSHAY portal.

Experts said the steady decline in notifications is not a good sign as it can lead to significant morbidity and mortality. This is apart from an increased likelihood of active transmission in the household and close contacts.

In August last year, the Centre had issued a guidance note asking States to ensure bi-directional screening when diagnosing COVID-19 and TB. The Centre had also asked States to test all Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and SARI cases for TB and COVID-19.

In CT scan centres

State Joint Director (TB) Ramesh Chandra Reddy told The Hindu on Saturday that the State has now started intensified TB surveillance in CT scan centres. A circular has been issued on June 24 directing all deputy commissioners in the State to start CT scan-based surveillance of TB cases, he said.

“During the second wave, High Resolution Chest Thorax (HRCT) scans have increasingly been used to detect COVID. There are great opportunities to find the missing TB patients in CT scan-based surveillance due to high sensitivity and specificity of CT scan to rule in and rule out TB,” he said.

“The Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) has directed all deputy commissioners to collect CT scans suggestive of TB from all CT scan centres in their jurisdiction from April 2021 onwards. All those identified through these centres should be enrolled in the NlKSHAY portal as presumptive TB patients,” he said.

“Further, these presumptive TB patients should be mobilised and sputum samples should be collected for offering TB diagnosis through TrueNat/CBNAAT. lf test is positive and TB is detected, the patients should be managed as per the existing NTEP guidelines. lf test is negative, then clinical opinion should be taken to diagnose other causes or TB clinically. All identified cases should be managed as per NTEP guidelines.,” Dr. Reddy said.

Active Case Finding

Apart from this, the State will also intensify its Active Case Finding (ACF) activity. “In a month-long ACF exercise in December, 2,939 TB cases were diagnosed. However, after January the ACF is going on in a staggered manner in Tumakuru, Raichur, Ramanagaram, and Mandya districts. We will further intensify this programme focussing on contact tracing of every positive case,” the official added.