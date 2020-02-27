Status report sought on buildings

A report has been sought on the condition of buildings housing schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Kodagu with only three months left for the onset of monsoon.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy issued this direction to the authorities at a meeting convened by her in Madikeri on Wednesday to discuss the preparations to be made to counter the monsoon. Kodagu had witnessed its worst floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019.

She said North Kodagu and South Kodagu saw more devastation in 2018 and in 2019 respectively. “We focussed on North Kodagu following the damage in 2018 but the calamity struck most parts of South Kodagu last year. Therefore, we need to focus on all areas this year. In this connection, district-level officers would be deployed at the hobli level to attend to the works.”

The officers at the taluk level including the PDOs would be trained on handling the rescue situations. Funds under NDRF would be released in advance to the ZP CEO, tahsildars and the GPs for attending to the rain havoc.

District Fire Officer P. Chandan sought four more boats for attending to the rescue operations in case of floods.