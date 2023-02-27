Statues of ‘Swami and friends’ unveiled near R.K. Narayan’s residence in Mysuru

February 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Swami and his friends – Mani and Shankar – have made an appearance close to the residence of the gifted writer R.K. Narayan at Yadavgiri in Mysuru. The fictional characters from “Swami and friends” have been carved out of stone. The statues of Swaminathan, also called as Swami, and his friends viz. Mani and Shankar, as depicted in Malgudi Days, the hugely popularly television series of the 1980s based on R.K. Narayan’s novel, were unveiled at a function in Mysuru on Sunday, February 26.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, unveiled the statues in the presence of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, L. Nagendra, MLA from Chamaraja Assembly constituency and residents of Yadavgiri.

Also present on the occasion was Manjunath Nayaker, better known as Master Manjunath, the actor, who essayed the role of Swami in Malgudi Days. Mr. Nayaker said he felt privileged to have played the role of Swami in Malgudi Days and said his claim to fame was through the works of R.K. Narayan.

The statues, which have come up close to the house of R.K. Narayan, that has now been converted into a museum, have been sponsored by hotelier P.V. Giri.

The statues, which have brought public art into focus in Mysuru, were carved out by sculptors M.D. Raviraj, Gururaj S. Nayank, S. Basavaraj, S. Anand and Nagaraj, who were also felicitated during the function.