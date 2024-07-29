Statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir Visvesvaraya unveiled at KRS

Two statues of personalities responsible for the construction of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) were unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

One of the statues is that of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the maharaja of Mysuru between 1902 and 1940 during whose reign the dam was constructed. The second statue is that of Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who was the chief engineer.

Located at the southern entrance, both the statues face each other and are housed in separate mantapas whose basic design is drawn from the K.R. Circle in Mysuru.

The statues are made of marble and were sculpted in Rajasthan and though the project was approved in 2017-18, the work commenced some time during 2019 as the site selection had not been finalised. The pandemic had also added to the delay.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) officials, both the statues are of white marble but the mantapas housing them are of granite. The statues were chiseled in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The statue of Krishnaraja Wadiyar measures about 12 ft including the height of the pedestal while that of Sir MV measures about 11.5 ft, the officials added.

Incidentally, a section of activists had opposed the installation of the statue of Visvesvaraya alongside that of Krishnaraja Wadiyar and had suggested that the statue of the former could be installed elsewhere on the KRS premises.

