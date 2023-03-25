Statue unveiled

March 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

A statue of Maharishi Sushrutha, considered to have pioneered surgery in ancient times, was unveiled at the Academic Complex of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute on Saturday. It was unveiled by G.N. Narayan Reddy, who is from the 1949 batch of MMC and former Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru. The statue was donated by C.G. Narasimhan of Mysuru. MMCRI Dean and Director R. Dakshayani, M.A.Shekar, Vice-Chancellor, Adichunchanagari Universiry, Bellur, and others were present.