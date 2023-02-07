Statue of Maharani Kempananjammani mooted at Millennium Circle

February 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The installation of a statue of Maharani Kempananjammani Vani Vilasa Sannidhana, wife of Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X and the mother of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, has been proposed at Millennium Circle in Bannimantap here. The proposal was mooted during the meeting of the District Heritage Committee which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, on Tuesday.

Moving the proposal, committee member N.S. Rangaraju, who is a retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said the statue will be befitting tribute to the invaluable contributions of the Maharani. “Everyone at the meeting, including the Deputy Commissioner, welcomed the proposal,” maintained Prof. Rangaraju.

In 2018, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) wanted to install the statue of the queen at the same circle but the project did not see any progress.

Prof. Rangaraju suggested that sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Adi Shankaracharya statue installed at Kedarnath and the statue of Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, should be given the task of sculpting the Maharani’s statue.

The member said the Millennium Circle is an appropriate location for establishing the memorial for the queen, who took over the responsibility of administration of the Mysore kingdom after the sudden death of Chamaraja Wadiyar X at the age of 34.

She ruled for about seven years and several welfare measures, including the construction of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the existing palace in Mysuru, and power generation at Shivanasamudra, were introduced.

Fountain Circle

The members opposed the move to “modernise” the Fountain Circle near CPC Polytechnic here.

“The circle has a history of over 75 years. It is a proud heritage of Mysuru. It was originally located at the site where the K.R. Circle is located. It was shifted to make way for the construction of K.R. Circle. All of us expressed our concern over the reported move and suggested that the circle should be conserved for the future generations,” Prof. Rangaraju said, after the meeting.

On the survey of the heritage structures and sites in and around Mysuru, Prof. Rangaraju said the survey is underway with about 95 sites surveyed already and another 30 sites remaining to be covered. An 8-member committee of experts was appointed to undertake the survey and the report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner after the completion of the survey of all the listed sites.

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, retired SJCE principal and member Shakeeb Ur Rahman, officials and engineers and others were present.

Wellington House

Wellington House near suburban bus-stand in Mysuru that houses the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) is undergoing restoration by the Department of Archaeology.

The Deputy Commissioner, after chairing the meeting of the District Heritage Committee, visited the site and inspected the conservation works along with the members of the Committee and senior officials.

The Deputy Commissioner went around the heritage structure which also houses the government museum.