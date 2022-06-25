Statue of Kempe Gowda will be unveiled soon at KIA: Bommai

This is the land of Kempe Gowda. The airport has been named after him. It is apt to have his statue here, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The then chief minister B S Yediyurappa , JD(S) National President H D Deve Gowda ,and KPCC president D K Shivkumar together laid foundation stone for the 108 ft tall Kempegowda statue at Kempegowda International Airport in 2020. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda will be unveiled soon at the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the progress of the works for installation of the statue at KIA on his return from Delhi.

The 108 feet tall statue of Kempe Gowda is in its final stages of completion. It stands a mammoth 108 feet tall and weighs 220 tons. It is the tallest statue of Kempe Gowda and it would be unveiled at the earliest. The area around the statue would be beautified, Mr. Bommai said.

‘It is a symbol of State’s progress’

“We intend to unveil the statue along with the inauguration of the Terminal-2 of the international airport. This is the land of Kempe Gowda. The airport has been named after him. It is apt to have his statue here”, Mr. Bommai said.

“It is a symbol of the state’s progress too. He is a great visionary who built Bengaluru. When Bengauluru is growing at a rapid pace, his statue will be an inspiration for all the development works of the government,” Bommai said.

Replying to a question on his Delhi visit, Mr Bommais said that he signed as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the party candidate in the Presidential poll.