Statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari unveiled at Sahitya Parishat

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday unveiled the statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bommai underlined the need to recognise those who have served the cause of Kannada and honour them. He said that The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, would be passed in the Belagavi session of the legislature in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT