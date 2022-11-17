Statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari unveiled at Sahitya Parishat

November 17, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari installed on the Kannada Sahitya Parishath premises in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday unveiled the statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bommai underlined the need to recognise those who have served the cause of Kannada and honour them. He said that The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, would be passed in the Belagavi session of the legislature in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US