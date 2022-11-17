Statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari unveiled at Sahitya Parishat

November 17, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday unveiled the statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bommai underlined the need to recognise those who have served the cause of Kannada and honour them. He said that The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, would be passed in the Belagavi session of the legislature in December.

