Statue for Tipu and his ‘valorisation’ questioned

Writer S.L. Bhyrappa questioned the need for a statue for Tipu Sultan (as announced by Tanvir Sait, MLA) and the ‘’tendency and mindset’’ to valourise the 18 th century ruler.

He was speaking during the release of the play ‘’Real Dreams of Tipu’’ written by Addanda C. Caraiappa, director of theatre repertory Rangayana, here on Sunday.

Mr. Bhyrappa said that the 108-ft-tall statue of Kempe Gowda was erected in recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of a city. But to announce that a 100-ft-tall statue of Tipu Sultan would also be erected is a reflection of mindset to deify persons against whom people nurse grievances, said Mr. Bhyrappa. ‘’While Tipu is valorised despite all evidence of his true nature, the same people do not care much for A.PJ. Abdul Kalam,” he added.

Mr. Bhyrappa said that the 18 th century ruler of Mysore had introduced Persian lingo and words in revenue affairs and hence could not be considered as pro-Kannada as being touted by the supports of ruler. Tipu had also changed the names of many towns and cities and this was nothing short of imposing a new culture, said Mr. Bhyrappa. ‘’Villages, towns and cities have historical and cultural associations and abrogating a name amounts to imposing a new culture,” he added.

Mr. Bhyrappa referred to Tipu Drop at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, which is associated with the ruler and where the prisoners were said to be plunged to their death, and said this is a reflection of Tipu’s cruelty. The Jayanti celebrations are reserved for saints and gods and Mr. Bhyrappa wondered how it could be introduced in Tipu’s name.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, questioned the sobriquet of ‘’Tiger of Mysore’’ accorded to Tipu and claimed that he never won a war and instead capitulated to the British in the third Anglo Mysore war in 1792 before losing his life in the 1799 battle at Srirangapatana.

Mr. Simha said it was also a fallacy to justify valorisation of Tipu on the grounds that he fought against the British. ‘’The British forces also comprised armies of the Marathas, the kingdom of Travancore and the Hyderabad Nizams and hence could these kingdoms be considered anti-India,” questioned Mr. Simha.

Claiming that modern Mysuru had nothing to do with Tipu, Mr. Simha said instead there was the stamp of the contribution of the Wadiyars to the development of the city and the entire region and hence he would work to honour their memory.

Mr. Cariappa claimed that the play was based on letters of Tipu and other historical documents which unmasks the ruler who has been valorised by historians, a section of intellectuals and politicians in ‘’pursuit of vote bank politics’’.