Station upgradation of 15 cities underway in Mysuru railway division

February 21, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Passenger amenities across 15 railway stations in the Mysuru division are expected to undergo a sea change within the first half of the current calendar year.

For, the Indian Railways is spending ₹384.79 crore for revamping the facilities besides giving a facelift to the 15 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme the work on which have commenced.

The stations identified for redevelopment include Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Arsikere Junction, Tiptur, Sakleshpur, Harihar, Davanagere, Ranebennur, Subramanya Road, Talaguppa, Sagar Jambaguru, Shivamogga Town, Bantwal, Tiptur, and Chitradurga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Mysuru railway division’s gross revenue hits a new high

These are part of more than 1275 railway stations being taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme across India and the foundation for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2023.

Sources said the detailed project report for the development of all the 15 stations have been approved and the work was launched sometime ago and the timeframe is to complete the upgradation within the next six to eight months.

Chamarajanagar station was being redeveloped at a cost of ₹24.58 crore with long-term planning as additional trains could be extended to decongest Mysuru. Hence there will be a new booking office with a larger concourse area, separate ladies and gents waiting room with toilet facilities, baby feeding cubicle at ladies waiting room, one cafeteria and 3 catering stalls.

In addition, there will be coach guidance display board and signages, improvement to façade of station building besides widening of station approach road. Explaining the current status of works, officials said that foundation of extension of station building was in progress apart from the fabrication of shelter works.

Similarly, the revamping of Hassan station at a cost of ₹24.55 crore is poised to improve passenger amenities and includes constructing a two-story vehicle parking facility. A separate entry and exit with a widened station approach road has been planned besides enhancing Wi-Fi, LED display to indicate the arrival and departure of trains, coach guidance display board and signages.

Sources said the Hassan station redevelopment was critical given the projected growth of the city as also in the passenger footfalls. The station currently handles 32 trains connecting Hassan junction to major cities of Mysuru, Mangaluru, Arsikere and Bengaluru besides other important stations enroute. On an average over 9500 passengers commute daily from and to Hassan and hence the station redevelopment with additional facilities was expected to enhance passenger experience and comfort.

Similar works are being taken up at other stations and ₹25.63 crore will be spent at Tiptur and ₹24.37 crore for revamping Shivamogga station. The expenditure envisaged for other stations are Sagar Jambaguru (₹26.44 crore); Chikkamagalur (₹22.94 crore). Ranebennur (₹25.51 crore). Talaguppa (₹27.86 crore), Subramanya road (₹26.16 crore), Bantawal (₹28.49 crore), Harihar (₹27.61 crore), and Sakleshpur (₹28.69 crore) while Arsikere Junction is being revamped at a cost of ₹42.08 crore.

The authorities had originally allotted ₹34.13 crore for Arsikere junction station but it was revised to ₹42.08 crore as a 12 meter-wide foot-over bridge with one lift and two escalators will be provided while the station façade is undergoing a major facelift.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT