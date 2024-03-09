Statewide farmers’ protest on March 12

March 09, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers across Karnataka will stage a demonstration to express solidarity with their counterparts agitating in Delhi, on March 12 and hold a candle-light march.

This was stated by Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Federation of Farmers Association, here on Saturday, March 9. He told media persons that farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been demonstrating for the last few weeks seeking MSP for agricultural produce. However, the Centre has ignored the farmers’ demand.

In a bid to express solidarity with the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, farmers across the State will hold local protests and candlelight processions on March 12, said Mr. Shanthakumar. He said there will also be a tractor rally on March 15 at Dharwar.

Referring to the drought in Karnataka, Mr. Shanthakumar said that given the severity of the crisis, government should take measures to ensure water and fodder to cattle and domestic animals besides ensuring relief to farmers.

He also cautioned banks and financial institutions against forcible recovery of agricultural loans and arrears from farmers given the severity of the drought. Farmers will take to streets and launch a strong protest against such ‘’erring’’ financial institutions, he added.

District general secretary Bardanpura Nagaraj, vice president Neelakantappa and other office-bearers of the Federation were also present.